TNTET Paper 2 Result 2019: The Teacher Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu has declared the results for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Result for Paper 2 on its official website of the board. The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the TNTET 2019 for Paper 2 on June 9, 2019, and the results for the same has been made official on the website.

All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the results by visiting the official website of TRB. The results have been declared in the PDF format, hence the candidates will need to search the results by entering their roll number in the search box. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their exam hall ticket or admit card handy, as it will contain all the details needed to verify the result.

Steps to check TN TET Paper 2 Result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, ie. trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2019 – Publication of Result For Paper II

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page with links to the result, rejected list and the final answer key at the bottom.

Step 4: Click on the link that says “Click – Paper II Result” to access the result.

Step 5: A PDF file containing the list of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step4: Press Ctrl+F to search according to your roll number, or scroll through the list to find your roll number.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

