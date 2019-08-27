TNTET Paper 2 scorecard: Candidates who had appeared in the TNTET Paper 2 scorecard and eagerly waiting for the result can now check the check on the official website of Teacher Recruitment Board or direct link has been provided below.

TNTET Paper 2 scorecard: TNTET Paper 2 scorecard 2019, has been released by the Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu. Candidates who had appeared in the TNTET Paper 2 exam can now check the result on the official website of Teachers Recruitment Board, or click on the link trb.tn.nic.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that to access the result candidates must enter roll number/ hall ticket number and security code, however after that, the result will appear in the PDF format, which consists of candidates name, roll number, quality status and marks scored.

Follow the steps to check the TNTET 2019 paper 2 scorecard

Step 1: Click on the link trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under What’s New

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2019 – Score Card For Paper II

Step 4: A new web page will appear with full details

Step 5: Scroll down and click on the link, Click – Paper-II Score Card

Step 6: To access the result candidates need to enter the User ID and Password

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the Examination Results or take a hard copy of it for future use.

However, candidates in case forgot their password can reset it by clicking on Forgot User ID and then enter the registered Email ID and click on the Submit button, within minutes the User ID will be sent to your registered Email ID. Apart from this, the Teachers Recruitment Board also announced Tamilnadu teachers eligibility test (TNTET) – 2019 – scorecard for paper I, Tamil Nadu teachers eligibility test (TNTET) – 2019 – publication of result for paper II, Tamilnadu teachers eligibility test (TNTET) – 2019 – publication of result for the paper I.

