TNTET Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TRB has declared the results for Paper 1 of the TNTET 2019 at trb.tn.nic.in. The exam was held on June 8, 2019. The TRB has also published the final answer keys. The tentative answer keys were released earlier.

TNTET Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced the result for Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test or TNTET 2019. It has been declared on the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website and check their scores. As many as 1,62,314 candidates had taken part in TNTET 2019. The TRB had conducted the TNTET 2019 for Paper 1 on June 8, 2019.

The TRB will release the individual scorecards on August 22, 2019, Thursday. The final answer keys were also published on the official website. Earlier, the tentative answer keys were released on July 9, 2019, on TRB’s official website. Candidates were allowed to file objections within five days of the publishing date. They were ble to do it till July 15, 2019.

Steps to check TNTET Result 2019:

First, visit the official website of the TRB at trb.tn.nic.in. On the homepage, you need to click on the link reading Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2019 – Publication of Result For Paper I You will be taken to a new page where you find a link that reads Click – Paper I Result at the bottom. TNTET 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The TNT in a notice said that many candidates have committed mistakes in marking/shading details on the OMR sheets. It stated that the answer sheets of those candidates were rejected who did nor mark question paper serial code in their OMR sheets.

