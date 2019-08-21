TNTET Result 2019 for Paper 1 declared @trb.tn.nic.in by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board. Around 62,314 candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the official website of the board and can download the result for the same.

TNTET Result 2019 for Paper 1 declared @trb.tn.nic.in: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has declared the results for Paper 1 of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. The results have been declared online mode. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the official website of the board and can download the result for the same.

Around 62,314 candidates have applied for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Paper-I examination and the individual scorecard will be released on 22 August 2019.

The board has conducted the TNTET 2019 for Paper 1 on 8 June 2019. The official answer keys were released on July 9, 2019. Candidates within 5 days (up to 15 July 2019) were asked to raise objections.

Steps to check TNTET Result 2019 for Paper 1

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2019 – Publication of Result For Paper I

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page where links for a rejected list and the final answer key at the bottom will be available

Step 4: Click on the link that says “Click – Paper I Result” to access the result.

Step 5: A list containing the details of the selected candidates would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Press Ctrl+F (in most browsers) to search according to your roll number, or scroll through the list to find your roll number.

