The candidates who appeared for the examination of TNTET 2019 can now check the results of Paper 1 on the official website trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given in the article. The examinations for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 has already been done, the result for Part 2 is yet pending but the scorecard of Paper 2 are now available.

As per the reports candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment were more than 6 lakhs. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has been declared the result and will not be responsible if the candidate will not check the result and will not reach to the next round on time.

Here is how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website and reach the homepage

Step 2: Click on the login

Step 3: Enter the ID and Password that you have made during you fill the form

Step 4: Click on the dashboard that will be flashing on your desktop.

Step 5: You will be able to check the result

Step 6: Take a print or save

The candidates are advised to keep the printout for future use or should carry all the documents for further procedure. If the candidate forgot the ID or password, he or she can use forgot user Id, the link will divert you to the required page, change the ID and then you will be able to access the account.

