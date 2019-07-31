TNTET Result 2019: Teacher Recruitment Board, TRB is all set to declare the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) result on its official website. Candidates aspiring to be teachers and those who had appeared in the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website.

TNTET Result 2019: Teacher Recruitment Board, TRB is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) result soon in online mode, As per the reports, the result is expected to be released in the next few days. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam are advised to keep a check on the official websites, TRB at trb.tn.nic.in for regular updates.

The Board has released the final answer key on July 11, 2019. The Teacher Eligibility Test, TET Paper I and Paper II were conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019, by the board and the answer key for the same was declared on July 11, 2019.

Steps to check TNTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN at trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the TNTET Result 2019 available link.

Step 3: A new page will appear where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your TNTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Pass Certificate will be issued to those candidates who have secured 60% and above in the TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Examination. Although, 5% of relaxation will be given to BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Person with Disability Candidates.

TN TET is held in offline mode for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for the recruitment of teachers. Candidates aspiring to be teachers from class 1 to 8 had appeared for Paper 1, while candidates wanting to be teachers from class 6 to 8 need to appear in Paper 2.

