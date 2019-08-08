TNTEU B.Ed Admissions 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University or TNTEU has started the application process for admission to the B.Ed or bachelor of Education programme offered in various colleges affiliated to the University. Interested candidates can now check the guidelines before filling the online application form and apply through the official website of the varsity. The official website of the University is tnteu.ac.in. Candidates must note that the application form is now available on the official website.

How to fill the application form for TNTEU B.Ed Admission 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the University as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the application guidelines

On clicking, a pdf with all the necessary information regarding the application process of the B.Ed admissions 2019 will be displayed

Candidates will have to go through the same and start filling the application form online

The candidates applying for the course will also have to pay an application fee either by cash or via demand draft. Those who belong to general category are required to pay Rs 500 while the candidates belonging to either SC/ST need submit an application fee of Rs 250. For those who want to pay via demand draft, or DD must draw the same in favour of The Secretary, Tamil Nadu B.Ed Admission, Chennai, which is payable at Chennai.

Candidates will be selected for the admissions based on their merit and marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination. The admission committee will prepare the merit list. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of ther University as the final list of candidates will be released on it.

