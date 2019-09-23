TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019: The B.Ed result May/June 2019 examinations will be declared soon by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU). However, the board has not revealed the exact date for the declaration of the result, but it is been expected that the result will declare soon.

Candidates those who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website of the University, tnteu.ac.in. however results are published at tnteuresult.in, which is right now showing domain expired. Upon release, students can check result by registration number.

Candidates must note that the official website of the university is tnteu.ac.in, by visiting the page, the website is currently showing the last result as “B.Ed / B.Ed Spl / M.Ed / M.Ed Spl Revaluation Results (May / June 2018) – (Updated)”. After clicking on that link the page leads to tnteuresult.in, where TNTEU always publishes all its results. However now, the website is showing domain expired.

When you will visit the site, tnteuresult.in, the page is taking a little time load. Then it is opening on a normal ad-filled page, which is not the way the result page usually looks like. Also, on top of the page, the message is being displayed that says, “This domain name expired on 2019-09-08 10:23:18. Click here to renew it.”

TNTEU B.Ed Result 2019: Check steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnteuresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, B.Ed / B.Ed Spl / M.Ed / M.Ed Spl Revaluation Results (May / June 2018)

Step 3: enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download the result and take a print out for future reference.

