TNTEU BEd Result 2019: The B.Ed, B.Ed Splc May/June 2019 results are now available on the other two websites, activated by the University, Candidates those who had given the bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Education Special (B.Ed SPL) exams can click on the links given below to avail the results.

TNTEU BEd Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has declared the result for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) exams results on its official website. Earlier the University has released the B.Ed, B.Ed Splc May/June 2019 results on a single link, and now the results are available at tnteu.ac.in, and tnteuresult.in. All those candidates those who had appeared for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Education Special (B.Ed SPL) exams which were held in the month of May and June visit the official websites, to avail the results.

The two links have been activated by the University as there was too much traffic and the result site was having a problem. Since the alternative websites have been activated, the result pages are working. Also in order to access the results candidates must keep their all ticket number and registration card ready. All those candidates those who had successfully qualified the BEd exams can opt to M.Ed. Candidates can also prepare themselves for the national level and state level teacher eligibility tests.



Step to check TNTEU BEd results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnteu.ac.in or tnteuresult.in (Direct link of both the websites are given below):

DIRECT LINK: tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘latest updates’

DIRECT LINK: tnteuresult.in

Step 3: After that select the link that says, TNTEU BEd Result 2019′

Step 4: Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ to check the TNTEU Result 2019

Step 6: Your TNTEU BSC/BEd scores will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has over 600 affiliated colleges where a large number of future teachers are registered in the university. Teachers Education University in the State of Tamil Nadu was established to promote excellence in Teacher Education.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App