TNTEU B.Ed Admission application form and guidelines 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University today announced the guidelines and online application form for those candidates who are willing to take admission into varies B.Ed programs offered in the different colleges. Interested candidates can check all the details related to the B.Ed programs must visit the official website of TNTEU or click on the link tnteu.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the application form for B.Ed programs are available in an offline mode which means candidates have to fill the form manually. Candidates must also attach all the require document asked in the form like 10th, 12th mark sheet, passport size photograph, name in capital letters, address proof. Candidates are advised that before filling the form they must read all the prescribed format mentioned to fill the form as it may lead to rejection of the form, to make it easier click on the link mentioned below to read all the necessary guidelines before filling the exam.

Follow the steps to check the TNTEU B.Ed the application form

Step 1: Click on the link tnteu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, next to notification Tab

Step 3: Click on the B.Ed. Admission Guidelines for the Academic year 2019 – 2020

Step 4: A new webpage will appear

Step 5: The guideline will appear in a PDF format, candidates are advised to read it carefully

Step 6: Candidates must download the PDF or take a hard copy of it so that it can be used during the application form filling.

Ste9 7: For an application form click on the floated link, B.Ed. Admission and Application Form 2019 -20

Step 8: Candidates need to download the Application form, and fill it manually

Step 9: Before filling it read all the instructions carefully for any rejection of form

