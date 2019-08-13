Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board today released the admit card for the written examination of Police Constable and Sub-Inspector of Police.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the written examination for Group 2 Police Constables, Group 2 Jail Warders and Firemen they have released a notification, brochure and hall ticket for the common recruitment of 2019. The total vacancy available for the post of Police Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman are 8826. It has also released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector of Police.

The written examination will consist of General knowledge questions which will carry 50 marks and psychology question of 30 marks. Applicants who will be shortlisted for the written exam have to give the Physical measurement test, physical endurance test, and physical efficiency test. The exam will be for one hour and 20 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board www.tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Now click on the login for written exam hall ticket.

Step 3: The portal will open the new page and you have to enter the User ID and Password.

Step 4: Click on the login button and download the admit card.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of it for future use.

The application fee for the post of Group 2 Police Constables, Group 2 Jail Warders, and Firemen is Rupees 130 and for the post of Sub Inspector of Police is Rupees 500, the application was released on March 8 and the last date to fill the application form was April 8. The minimum age to apply for the post is 18 years and the maximum age is 28 years.

