TNUSRB admit card 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB has released the TNUSRB admit card 2019 or TNUSRB hall ticket 2019 or TNUSRB call letter 2019 on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website – tnusrbonline.org to download the same. The TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment examination for the post of Constable, fireman and jail warder and candidates who have been waiting for the hall tickets are advised to visit the official website to download their TNUSRB hall ticket.

TNUSRB admit card 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned above – tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “login for written exam hall ticket”.

Step 3: On clicking, a new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill in with the necessary credentials

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button

Step 6: The TNUSRB admit card 2019 will be displayed on the computer

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Candidates must note that they have to produce the hall tickets on the day of the examination. Failure to produce the hard copy of the admit card will get a candidate barred from appearing in the written examination for recruitment to the posts. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the Board will be conducting the recruitment examination at various centres across the state on August 25, 2019.

Reportedly, there are as many as 8826 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. The candidates must note that the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination, PET or Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

