TNUSRB Answer Key 2019: The answer key for the post of Fireman & Jail Warder PostsTamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board. TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 has been declared on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board, tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB Answer Key 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board has released the answer key for the post of Fireman & Jail Warder Posts. The answer key has been released for the prelims examination. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the prelims answer key from the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. tnusrbonline.org. TNUSRB Constable prelims examination was held on 25 August 2019 at various exam centers. TNUSRB Constable prelims were conducted to recruit Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, & Fireman.

Candidates can also raise objections if they want to by giving valid reasons. Candidates can send objections to the General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai – 8 before the last date.

Steps to check TNUSRB Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on TNUSRB Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page,

Step 4: A PDF file will be opened,

Step 5: Candidates can download and save TNUSRB Constable Prelims Answer Key 2019 for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, total 8826 vacancies for the post of Police Constable Grade 2 (Armed Service), Jail Warder Grade 2 and Fireman Grade 2. has been notified by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board. For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board,tnusrbonline.org

