TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket 2019 Released @tnusrbonline.org, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared the admit card for TNUSRB exam, tnusrbonline.org. Candidate those who have applied for the exam can visit the official website.

TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall tickets for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen on its official website, tnusrbonline.org.

All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), TNUSRB exam will be conducted on August 25, 2019, across various centres in the Tamilnadu. TNUSRB Constable Exam is an objective type exam and the question paper will contain questions from General Knowledge and Psychology. Total time allotted to the candidates to complete their exam will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check the admit card as it will contain the exam date, time, and venue details.

Candidates should note that its mandatory for them to carry the hall ticket along with valid Photo Identity Proof such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof for the entry of the exam centres.

8,826 positions have been notified from this recruitment drive, Out of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade-II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman.

Steps to download TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket i.e. tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link GR. II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will have to fill their login credentials – User ID and Password.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your TNUSRB Constable Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App