TNUSRB Recruitment 2018: The TNUSRB SI exam admit card 2018 is going to be released soon on the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. Candidates can download their respective hall tickets by logging into tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the written examination and Physical Test followed by Medical examination.

According to reports, the online registration process for the recruitment had been closed during August and 309 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the written examination and Physical Test followed by Medical examination.

How to download the TNUSRB SI exam admit card 2018?

Log in to the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org Search for the link that reads, “TNUSRB Sub Inspector (Technical) Written Exam Admit Card 2018” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the registration number and submit Your TNUSRB Sub Inspector Exam 2018 Admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of TNUSRB and directly download the Call Letters, click on this link: http://www.tnusrbonline.org/

