TNUSRB Recruitment 2019: Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is April 8, 2019.

The Tamilnadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board was constituted to select suitable personnel in various categories for the Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Prison Department.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of GR. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders, Firemen Posts. Currently, 8826 posts are lying vacant at the TNUSRB. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is April 8, 2019.

The Tamilnadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board was constituted to select suitable personnel in various categories for the Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Prison Department. The Board is manned by a Superintendent of Police, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a team of ministerial staff.

Important Date:

– Last Date of submission of online application – 08 April 2019

Vacancy Details:

-Total Posts -8826

– GR. II Police Constables

– Gr. II Jail Warders

– Firemen

Pay Scale:

Rs 18,200 – Rs 52,900 (per month)

Eligibility Criteria:

– Candidate should have passed 10th class from any recognised board

Age Limit:

– 18 to 24 Years

Selection Procedure:

– The selection of TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen posts will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test etc.

For more information, check log on to the official website — www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More