Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to hold a written exam for Gr II Police Constable, Jail Warders and Firemen Recruitment on July 14, 2019.

The exam will be held in Chennai another 31 districts. The exam will be of 80 minutes duration.

Those candidates who have applied for the TNUSRB GR II Police Constable, Jail Warders Recruitment 2019 can download admit card from the official website.

As per the notice said, the written exam will be on the second Sunday in the month of July. Admit card for the exam can be downloaded from either last week of June or first week of July. Candidates should keep their user ID and password carefully in order to download their admit card.

The board is conducting the exam mostly at closed venues like Schools and Colleges that have adequate numbers of tables and chairs. At least 500 candidates will be considered to accommodate in each venue.

There is not much information available on the official website, although if any candidates want to keep updated, they should visit the official website http://tnusrbonline.org/ .

In March, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had released two notifications. First one was for 8826 vacancies for Gr II Police Constable, Jail Warders and Firemen. Second notification was released for 969 vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police.

For TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2019, there are 8427 vacancies for Police Constable, 208 Jail Warder, and 191 Firemen available. The selection process consists of a written exam, document verification, physical measurement test, physical endurance test.

For TNUSRB Recruitment 2019, there are 600 vacancies available for Sub-Inspector(TK), 276 vacancies of Sub-Inspector(AR) , 33 vacancies of Sub- Inspector(TSP).

