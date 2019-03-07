TNUSRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board will begin the application process for the position of jail warden, firemen, constables from March 08, 2019 on its official website, tnusrbonline.org. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post on the official website.

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: The application process for the position of jail warden, firemen, constables recruitment examination will begin from tomorrow that is March 08, 2019 from 10 am onwards on the official website tnusrbonline.org by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). The interested candidates, be it male or female or transgender, can apply for the posts through the official website. Followed by physical measurement and physical competition, a general selection procedure of the written examination will be conducted.

Besides, as per the latest update, a detailed notification has been released to fill a total of 8,826 vacancies.

Following is the list of vacancy details for various posts

TNUSRB Constable Posts Vacancy Details

Constable Grade – II ( Armed Force): 2465 Posts

Constable Grade II (Special Force): 5962 Posts

Jail Warden Grade II: 208 Posts

Fireman: 191 Posts

This is the direct link to view at detailed vacancies for various posts, educational qualification and eligibility criteria. A brochure has also been released regarding the same.

Brochure

TNUSRB recruitment: Vacancy details

As per the reports, the vacancies are following in various posts

Second guard– district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender)

Secondary custody– Tamil Nadu special custody (male)

Secondary prison guard (male and female)

Firefighter (male)

Pay scale:

The selected candidates can expect a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

TNUSRB Constable Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The interested candidates should be a Class 10th pass-out.

Age Limit

Candidate should belong to the age bracket of 18 to 24 years of age.

