TNUSRB SI 2019 Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is inviting the applications for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service on the official website tnusrbonline.org. The application process will start on March 20th, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website.

Check out the direct here. Notification Direct Link- http://www.tnusrbonline.org/pdfs/SI_TKARTSP_2019_Notification.pdf

The online application process will start on March 20 and the last date to apply online is April 19, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website on or before April 19, 2019.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2019: Complete Vacancy Post-Wise

Details

Total vacant posts: 969

Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk): 660

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces): 276

Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force): 33

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates should have completed graduation from a recognised university.

The candidates should fall into the bracket between 20 and 28 years of age.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 28 years. The reserve category candidates will get an age relaxation, as informed by the official notification.

Interested candidates should belong to SC/ ST category will get an age relaxation of five years and seven years for widow.

Salary

The interested selected candidates will be paid between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection Process:

On the basis of the written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks, the candidates will be selected.

Application fee:

The general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

The open quota candidates will take the examination for an objective written examination of 70 marks. The departmental quota candidates written examination will be of total 85 marks. The qualifiers for PET and PMT stage of exam followed by viva-voce. The departmental candidates are exempted from PET/PMT stage of the exam.

