TNUSRB SI exam 2018: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the answer keys of Sub Inspector on the official website tnusrbonline.org. The interested candidates can download the answer keys through the official website.

TNUSRB SI exam 2018: The answer keys for the Sub Inspector (Fingerprint) exam by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has been released on the official website- tnusrbonline.org. The interested candidates can download the keys from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 22 and 23 across the state. In case of having problems with the displayed answer keys, the candidates can raise the objections also.

The objections can be raised in the form of writing over questions or answers along with the material proof. These objections can be filed within 7 days from the date of publication of preliminary answer key by the post.

Following are the steps to download the TNUSRB answer keys 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Under the ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF SUB – INSPECTOR OF POLICE(FINGERPRINT) – 2018’ link on the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: The keys will be displayed in a pdf format

Step 4: Check the answer keys, download it

Step 5: Take out a print out for future reference

After the result declaration, candidate will be called in 1:5 ratio to qualify the online Computer Based Test (CBT) or the written examination. The selection will be made based on according to the vacancy for next phase of selection— Physical Measurement Test.

