TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited the applications for 969 vacant posts for sub-inspector. The online application process will start on March 20. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website tnusrbonline.org. The last date to apply through online till April 19, 2019. There are a total of 969 vacant posts. There are various post-wise vacancy details available such as Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk) (660), Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces) (276), Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force) (33).

TNUSRB SI recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute.

Age Limit:

For the general category, the age limit as per age limit of the candidates is 28 years. There is an age relaxation of five years for SC and ST category. While seven years for widow.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates will get a pay Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

Application fee:

For general category, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

How to apply:

Candidates need to apply through the official website on or before April 19, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: March 20

Last date to apply online: April 19, 2019.

