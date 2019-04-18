TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment of Sub-inspector is going to end on April 19, 2019. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of (TNUSRB), tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The application process for the posts of sub-inspector in the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to end soon. The last date to apply for the posts is April 19, 2019, i.e. Friday. The application process for the post of sub-inspector started on March 20, 2019. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post can do the same before April 19, 2019. The candidates need to apply for the recruitment by visiting the official website of TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org. Through this recruitment drive, the board will fill 969 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspectors. As per the official notification, the board will soon release the hall ticket or admit card for the examination. Candidates applying for the examination are requested to bring the admit card while appearing for the exam or else they will be not allowed to enter the examination hall.

Vacancy details for the TNUSRB recruitment 2019:

Total: 969 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of police(Taluk): 660 vacancies

Sub-Inspector (armed force): 276 vacancies

Sub-Inspector (Tamil Nadu Force ): 33 vacancies

Important Dates:



First date to apply: March 20, 2019

Last date to apply: April 19, 2019

Education qualification:

The candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institute in order to apply for the exam.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates applying for the post is 28 years, While, the candidate who belongs to the ST, SC category will get a relaxation of 5 years and a widow will get an age relaxation of 7 years.

Pay scale:

The candidates who will qualify for the post of sub-inspector will be paid in the range between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Application fees:

The candidate who is applying for the SI recruitment process will have to pay application fees of Rs 500. The Application fees can be paid through both online and offline mode.

The TNUSRB will soon release the admit card for the SI recruitment examination. candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website, tnusrbonline.org.

About TNUSRB:

The Tamil Nadu uniformed service Recuirtment board was founded by the government of Tamil Nadu, in November 1991 Every year the Board conducted the recruitment examination of the following department mentioned below:

Police department

Fire and rescue service department

Prison department

