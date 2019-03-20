TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The online application process for the sub-inspector posts ( TK, AR, TSP) 2019 will begin from today, Wednesday, March 20 on the official website tnusrbonline.org by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The interested ones can apply through the official website. Through this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total 969 vacant posts.

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will start the online application process from today, Wednesday, March 20 for the sub-inspector posts ( TK, AR, TSP) 2019 on the official website tnusrbonline.org. Presently, the online application form is displaying a coming soon Those who want to apply for the same are requested to visit the official website. With this recruitment process, the Board will fill a total 969 vacant posts. The application process will be closed on April 19, 2019.

According to the official notification, the date of the examination will be announced later. There are a total 969 vacant posts. Out of which, Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk) has 660 vacant posts while Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces) has 276 and Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force) has 33 vacant posts.

Educational qualification:

The interested who would apply for the same should hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised by University grant of Commission./ Government in a 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2 pattern in case of Diploma courses. Candidates should have studied Tamil as a subject in X/XII/Degree. If not studied, candidates will have to pass the Tamil part -II test conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within 2 years of joining the service.

Age Limit:

The applicant should have attained the minimum age of 20 years and should not be aged above 28 years as on July 1, 2019. While there is an upper age limit relaxation.

Following is the criteria for other categories.

BC(Backward Class), BC(M), (backward Class (Muslim), MBC (Most backwards Class)/ DNC( Denotified Community ) the upper age limit is 30 years. However, SC (Scheduled Castes), SC (A) (Scheduled Castes (Arunthathiyar ), ST, (Scheduled Tribes) Destitute Widow has an upper age limit is 33 years.

Ex-servicemen/EX-personnel of Central Para-Military Forces (Discharged from Service within 3 years from the date of notification that is must have been discharged on or after March 8, 2016/ Serving persons who are going to retire within one year from the last date of receipt of online application. Their upper age limit is 45 years.

Departmental candidates appearing for departmental quota examination is 45 years.

The departmental candidates appearing under Open Quota should fulfill the criteria.

For further information check out the official notification here

Pay scale:

The candidates who will qualify all the rounds of the recruitment process will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

