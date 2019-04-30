Candidates, who are waiting to apply for government jobs, now can apply to more than 500 posts. Vacancies are announced in Air Force, BSF, Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Dept. and the Indian Army.

Candidates who are seeking government jobs can apply to more than 500 posts announced today. Vacancies are announced in Air Force, BSF, Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Dept, and Indian Army, among others.

Here are the details of top 5 recruiters:

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Dept recruitment 2019:

There are 264 vacancies for Staff Nurse in Health and Family Welfare Dept, HP. Interested candidates can apply for the post before on or before May 15, 2019. Applicants who are applying for the post should be 10+2 with science from a recognized Board and must have a qualified A Grade Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Board and should be of 18 years old but not older than 45 years. The candidates can send their applications along with the documents to the Govt of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla-2. For more information candidates can visit the official website himachal.nic.in.

Air Force Recruitment 2019:

HQ Western Air Command IAF Air force is recruiting for 600 posts of Porters and Safaiwala. Interested candidates should have to appear in the interview which is scheduled from May 6 to May 10, 2019, at Poari Village, Dist-Kinnaur. Applicants should be in the age group of 18 to 40 years. There are 51 vacancies for Mates and other Civilians, Porters 541 and Safaiwala 8. Here are the eligibility criteria for the post:

Candidates should be a citizen of India, Nepal or Bhutan.

Should have Voter ID Card, Ration Card, Adhar Card/Certificate.

No criminal record.

For more details candidate can visit the official website @indianairforce.nic.in.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2019:

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited application for 300 posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 772 posts of Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). Interested applicants can apply for the post from May 14 to June 12, 2019, via visiting on the official website of BSF @bsf.nic.in. The aspirant should have done Matriculation/12th or equivalent from a recognized University and two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate (ITI) in the relevant subject. The age limit for the post is 18 to 25 years. Candidates will be selected via written test, physical test, descriptive test and final medical exam. The selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 81000.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:

Indian Army will recruit 100 female candidates for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested candidates can apply for the post through official website @joinindianarmy.nic.in from April 25 to June 8. The age limit for the post is 17 1/2 – 21 years. The candidates applying for the post should have the following qualifications:

10/SSLC/Matric or equivalent with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject.

Should be 142 cms tall and should have proportionate weight to height as per Army medical standards.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019:

Rajasthan High Court has released 308 vacancies for Legal Researcher posts. Applicants can send their applications in prescribed format to Registrar Administration of the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur/Bench Jaipur till May 13, 2019. To know about the prescribed format, visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The eligible candidate should be 33 years old and will be selected on the basis of Interview. The applicant must be a fresh law graduate or post graduate in law from recognised law University or Institution and must have a basic knowledge.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App