TOSS Result 2019 declared @telanganaopenschool.org: Telangana Open School Society has released the results of Telangana Open School Society on its official website. The students who have appeared for TOSS SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12)examinations in April and May 2019 can check their result online.

Students must note that they should enter their TOSS hall ticket number in the space provided to be able to access their results. The Telangana Open School Society Result for SSC and Inter will mention all the details like the candidate’s name, roll number, examination name, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each of the subjects, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidate. The exams for TOSS SSC and Inter were held in April 2019.

TOSS Result 2019: Steps To Check Telangana Open 10th and 12th Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of TOSS- telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: As you click a new page will open on your screen.

Step 3: Here click on the link of the result available on this page.

Step4: After this, On the homepage click on the link “Telangana open inter and SSC results”

Step 5: Here you need to enter your hall ticket number in the space provided and then click on the submit button

Step 6: After successful submission of the details, your TOSS Results 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future reference.

Telangana Open Board conducts the examination in the two sessions. First in April session and the second session is in October.

