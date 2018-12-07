TPSC VRO Recruitment 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission has released the results of the Village Revenue Officer exam on its official website - tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can now check the same by following the instructions given here.

TPSC VRO Recruitment 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment examination results for the post of Village Revenue Officer through its official website. The TSPSC VRO Recruitment Exam 2018 was conducted by the Commission on September 16, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination on that particular day can now check the official portal of TSPSC i.e. – tspsc.gov.in and download the list of selected candidates by following the instructions given here.

According to reports, more than 7 lakh candidates who had appeared in the written examination of Village Revenue Officer recruitment this year has been admitted in the merit list prepared by the Board. Also, the notification on the official website of the Board mentioned that those who are shortlisted through the merit list will be provisionally admitted to the post subject to the outcome of the final judgement of the High Court.

Here is the direct link to check the merit list of the candidates who appeared for TSPSC VRO Recruitment Exam 2018: http://tspscvro.tspsc.gov.in/getVROResults.tspsc

How to download TSPSC VRO Exam Result 2018?

Log in to the official website of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) – https://tspsc.gov.in

Search for the ‘Result, Keys and OMR Download’ link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the link ‘VRO Result Download’

Candidates will again be directed to a different page

Here a PDF will open, download the same

Take a printout of the Result for future reference if necessary

To go directly to the official website of TSPSC and download the list of selected candidates, click on this link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More