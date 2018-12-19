TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2018: Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has closed the application process for the recruitment of teachers under the TGT and PGT vacancies through its official website - trb.tripura.gov.in. Candidates can check the notification here.

TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2018: The Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has closed the application process for the recruitment of candidates to various teaching posts through its official website. The Board had earlier released a notification inviting applications for interested candidates on the official website. Candidates need to log into the official website of the TRB – trb.tripura.gov.in and check the latest updates regarding the recruitment process.

As per reports in a leading daily, there are 3611 TGT and PGT vacancies under the Board which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Direct link to download the recruitment notification 2018: http://www.trb.tripura.gov.in/sites/default/files/uploaded-files/Paper%20Add-%20STGT%26PGT-19.pdf

How to check the notification on the official website of TRB?

Log in to the official website of TRB

Under the Highlights, click on the link that reads, “Paper Advertisement regarding STGT & STPGT-2019”

On clicking on it, candidates will be taken to a different page’

Now, go through the notification carefully

Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference if necessary

To log in to the official website of TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2018: http://www.trb.tripura.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More