TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2018: The Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has closed the application process for the recruitment of candidates to various teaching posts through its official website. The Board had earlier released a notification inviting applications for interested candidates on the official website. Candidates need to log into the official website of the TRB – trb.tripura.gov.in and check the latest updates regarding the recruitment process.
As per reports in a leading daily, there are 3611 TGT and PGT vacancies under the Board which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.
Direct link to download the recruitment notification 2018: http://www.trb.tripura.gov.in/sites/default/files/uploaded-files/Paper%20Add-%20STGT%26PGT-19.pdf
How to check the notification on the official website of TRB?
- Log in to the official website of TRB
- Under the Highlights, click on the link that reads, “Paper Advertisement regarding STGT & STPGT-2019”
- On clicking on it, candidates will be taken to a different page’
- Now, go through the notification carefully
- Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference if necessary
To log in to the official website of TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2018: http://www.trb.tripura.gov.in/
Leave a Reply