The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) recently launched a notification regarding the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in residential educational institutions societies. Reports said that a total of 2,932 vacancies are available, out of which 1,972 seats are available for PGT, while 960 are open for the TGT applicants. Those who are interested can directly apply by going to the official website of TREIRB i.e. treirb.telangana.gov.in. The submission of online applications will start from July 9, 2018, and will continue till August 8, 2018.

The examination date and schedule of the examination will be displayed on the Board website. The hall tickets for the examination will be made public seven days before the commencement of the examination.

Coming to the educational qualification, the TGT aspirants applying for the same should have a BA/BSc/BCom degree with at least 50% marks from a university recognised by the UGC. A BEd course with subject concerned as a methodology subject is also necessary.

On the other hand, for the PGT aspirants, a post-graduate degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject that too from a university recognised by the UGC.

The exam pattern will carry three papers — Paper-I, II & III. All of the question papers except Languages will be supplied in English version only. Paper-I is common for all the subjects. The papers will be objective type.

The Board has also made it clear that while applying the candidates should have their official documents including Aadhar number, Educational Qualifications details i.e., SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduation etc. and their Roll numbers, Year of passing etc., Community/ Caste Certificate obtained from Mee Seva/ E Seva i.e., Enrollment number and date of issue etc. and Other relevant certificates.

Coming to the payscales, the selected TGT candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930, while the PGT candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130. In the guidelines, the board has also made it clear that candidate should keep himself ready to work in any part of Telangana.

