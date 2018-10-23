TREIRB TGT and PGT Answer Keys 2018: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has published the TREIRB TGT and PGT exams 2018 answer keys on its official website. Candidates can now check the same and raise objections if necessary through - treirb.telangana.gov.in.

TREIRB TGT and PGT Answer Keys 2018: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has released the answer keys of the TREIRB TGT and PGT exams 2018 on the official website – www.treirb.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the TREIRB exam answer keys can check the official website of the Board and download the same with the help of the steps given below.

According to reports, the answer keys for all the three papers i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3 has been published separately. Moreover, the Question Paper Booklets is also published on the official website of TREIRB and candidates can tally their answer keys with the same. Candidates should note that a link has been activated for downloading of the Answer Keys, which reads, ” View the key for Paper I, II and III PGT posts and register objections, if any, on the key”.

The link on the website clearly says that candidates who are not satisfied with their answer keys can raise objections. They need to submit an application to register their objections through the official website. Candidates can also visit the following link to check the answer keys of TREIRB TGT and PGT Exam 2018 – treirb.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates can check the following steps to download TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018:

Log in to the official exam website of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) – treirb.org

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “preliminary answer key” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, check the page for your paper 1, 2 and 3 examination answer keys

Download and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website of TREIRB and download the answer keys directly, click here: https://www.treirb.org/Login.aspx

