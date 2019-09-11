TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited(TRIFED), New Delhi. Check details here.

TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited(TRIFED), New Delhi, for the recruitment to the post of Account executive and a few other posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by appearing in the walk-in interview which is scheduled on September 13, 14 and September 17, 2019.

About: It is a national-level organization functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India. TRIFED has its registered and Head Office located in New Delhi and has a network of 13 Regional Offices located at various places in the country.

TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Important date

Walk-in-interview scheduled on September 13, 14 and September 17, 2019

TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Account Executive: 1 vacancy

Marketing Executive: 1 vacancy

E-commerce Executive: 1 vacancy

TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Account Executive: The candidate must have a BCom degree with appropriate knowledge of Microsoft Excel and have a minimum of 1 year of experience in relevant fields.

Marketing Executive: For this post, fluent English is a must and candidate should be at least 12th passed. Candidate should have knowledge of computer and at least 1 year of experience in computerized retail fields.

E-Commerce Executive: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 1-year of experience in e-commerce operations like management of inventory, uploading, etc.

TRIFED New Delhi Recruitment 2019: How to apply

As it is a walk-in-interview candidate must know the venue of interview

TRIFED, 9, Mahadev Road, New Delhi -110001 and for E-Commerce Executive TRIFED, NSC Beej Bhawan (Near SBI), Pusa Campus, New Delhi

Candidates must carry their essential documents in both original and photocopied form.

Link of the official website: Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited(TRIFED)

