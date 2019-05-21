Tripura 12th Science Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had conducted Class 12 examination for Science stream from March 1 to March 21, 2019.

Screen grab of the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

Tripura 12th Science Result 2019, TBSE Result 2019, Tripura Board 12th Science Result, Tripura class 12 results 2019, TBSE 12th HS Result 2019, Tripura board declares Class 12 result, Tripura TBSE 12th HS results 2019 for science stream, Tripura 12th Science Result, Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, tsbe.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, examresults.in, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to release Class 12th Science (HS +2 Stage) result at 9 am today (Tuesday) on — tsbe.in, tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in, reports said. Apart from that the results will also available on third party websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Students are advised to keep their Roll Numbers/ Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB) handy to check their results through the official site from 9.45 am.

The TBSE had conducted Class 12 examination for Science stream from March 1 to March 21, 2019. More than 3000 students appeared for Class 12 Board exam for Science stream this year.

TBSE Result 2019: Here are the steps to check 12th Science Result

Step 1 – Visit the official site of TSBE at tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2 – Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science – the Year 2019’.

Step 3 – Furnish the details (your registration number or roll number etc.) and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4 – Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5 – Check your result and take a print out for future reference

TBSE Result 2019: Here are the steps to check 12th Science Result via SMS

Step 1 – Type >> TBSE12 <space> Write your Roll Number

Step 2 – Send SMS to 7738299899

For more clarity, Candidates can log on to the official website of the TBSE – tripuraresults.nic.in. In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the Science stream.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App