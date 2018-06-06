The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the TBSE class 12 Arts, commerce results 2018 by June 8, 2018. The board will release the result on The board will be uploaded at tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com and results.amarujala.com.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the class 12 Arts and Commerce result on June 8, 2018 at 9:30am. The Board will also release the Fazil Arts and Fazil Theology results on the same date. The board released the class 12 science result on May 22, 2018 in a press conference of the board hall. In order to avoid clashing with the assembly elections, the class 12 examination which was scheduled to start from March 5, commenced on March 8. Over 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations and nearly 55,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 10 examinations.

TBSE class 12 arts and commerce result will be available on the official website tbse.in. The board will be uploaded at tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com and results.amarujala.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can also check their result via SMS service: TBSE12<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) postponed the date of Higher Secondary Exam in the region due to polling in Charilam constituency assembly. Tripura Vidhan Sabha elections took place on February 18 for 59 constituency seats. The election in Charilam constituency was suspended because of the death of Left Front candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.

Ramendra Narayan Debbarma passed away of cardiac arrest during the election campaigning on February 11, 2018. The President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Minir Kanti Deb announced that the exams of Mathematics and Philosophy were rescheduled. The reason behind the rescheduling and postponing of the higher secondary exam is by-polls in the Charilam constituency assembly.

