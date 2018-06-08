Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations today on its official website. Students can download their Board results available at tbse.in, or tripuraresults.nic.in with the help of the steps given here.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results online at tbse.in, or tripuraresults.nic.in. Reports say that around 22 thousand students appeared for the Tripura Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations, which was held during the month of March at various centres across the state this year.

In case students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the board due to heavy traffic, they can opt for websites like tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, and knowyourresults.com to check and download their TBSE Class 12 Results 2018.

Steps to check ‘TBSE Class 12 Results 2018’ are given below:

Log on to the official website of the Board, tbse.in On the home page, look for the link, ‘TBSE Class 12 Results 2018′ and click on it Enter the requisite details like roll number and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the results and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download TBSE Class 12 Results, click here: TBSE Class 12 or HS Results 2018

