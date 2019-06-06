TBSE class 12th Board Result 2019, Tripura Board Madhyamik 12th class Arts, Commerce result @ tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in.: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce Tripura Board class 12th result 2019 today on June 6, 2019, at their official website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12th art and commerce examination can check their TBSE 12th Result 2019 via their website at 9 am. The class 12th science result was announced by the board on May 21, 2019.
The class 10th TBSE results are expected to be declared on June 8, 2019, after 9 am. The Tripura HS results and class 10th result will be released on third-party portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Click on the links given below to be redirected to the homepage of the respective websites.
Tripura Madhyamik TBSE 12th class Arts, Commerce result: Websites to check
Tripura Madhyamik TBSE 12th class Arts, Commerce result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1. Check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in
Step 2. On the homepage click on the tab reading as Tripura HS class 12 or +2 results 2019
Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your exam registration details and credentials
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Your Tripura class 12th results will appear on your screens.
For unaware, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is a board of school education which conducts examination for class 10th and 12th. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning on January 1, 1976.
