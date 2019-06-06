TBSE class 12th Board Result 2019, Tripura Board Madhyamik 12th class Arts, Commerce result @ tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in. TBSE Class 12th Arts and Commerce Examination result of TBSE has been declared by Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today on Thursday, 2019. Students can heck TBSE 12th Arts and Commerce stream exam result via Tripura Board's official website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

TBSE class 12th Board Result 2019, Tripura Board Madhyamik 12th class Arts, Commerce result @ tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in.: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce Tripura Board class 12th result 2019 today on June 6, 2019, at their official website tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12th art and commerce examination can check their TBSE 12th Result 2019 via their website at 9 am. The class 12th science result was announced by the board on May 21, 2019.

The class 10th TBSE results are expected to be declared on June 8, 2019, after 9 am. The Tripura HS results and class 10th result will be released on third-party portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Click on the links given below to be redirected to the homepage of the respective websites.

Tripura Madhyamik TBSE 12th class Arts, Commerce result: Websites to check

Tripura Madhyamik TBSE 12th class Arts, Commerce result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1. Check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on the tab reading as Tripura HS class 12 or +2 results 2019

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter your exam registration details and credentials

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your Tripura class 12th results will appear on your screens.

For unaware, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is a board of school education which conducts examination for class 10th and 12th. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12 and named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning on January 1, 1976.

