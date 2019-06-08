Tripura Board Class 10 results 2019 declared @ tbse.in: The class 10th results has been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on the official website tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results on the mentioned official website. Alternatively, candidates can check their results on other official websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net. tripura.nic.in.

Tripura Board Class 10 results 2019 declared @ tbse.in: The class 10th or Madhyamik results has been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the official website tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. A total of 44,747 students who had appeared for the TBSE exam can check their results on the mentioned official website. Besides, in case the website doesn’t work properly, the candidates can check on other exam hosting official websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net. tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripuraonline.in

This facility has been provided to avoid the inconvenience while checking the results on the official website.

The Madhyamik exam was conducted from March 2 to 26, 2019.

The Tripura results can be checked after dialing to Tripurainfo call center to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566. In the previous year, 59.59 per cent of students had passed the Class 10 examinations successfully.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number and roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a print out for future use.

The inception of Tripura Board of Secondary Education in the year 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board began its working from January 1, 1976. The framing of rules and regulations, Curricula and Syllabi took place in the intervening years. And other guidelines were made to the smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App