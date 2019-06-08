Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: The class 10th results 2019 has been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the official website, tbse .in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results at 9:45 am on the official website, as per the official website.

Tripura Class 10 Results 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the official website tbse .in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates who wished to know their result can do the same through the official website. The time of the result declaration at 9:45 am, according to the official notification. The overall pass percentage touches 64.60 per cent.

Alternatively, the results can be checked at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, and tripuraonline.in.

Over 47,000 students had appeared for the Madhyamik exam which was conducted from March 2 to 26, 2019.

In the previous year, 59.59 per cent students passed the Class 10 examinations successfully.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of download



Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number



Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for further use.

The results can be checked after dialing to Tripurainfo call center to get their results. The numbers are 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176 and 0381-2380566.

In the year 2019, the TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination was begun on March 02, 2019. It ended on March 26, 2019.

The Tripura Board began its functioning from the 1st January 1976. Initially, the period were spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were important for the smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.

Tripura Board of secondary education is a board of school education in the state of Tripura, India. In the year, it was established 1973 under the Tripura Act. No.12, It was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App