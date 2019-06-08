Tripura class 10th results 2019 @ tbse.in: The class 10th or Madhyamik exam results have been declared by the Tripura board of higher secondary education on the official website. Nearly 65 per cent students cleared the Tripura board Madhyamik examination in the year 2019. Topper Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School secured the first rank with 481 marks.

Tripura class 10th results 2019 @ tbse.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the class 10th examination of the year 2019, on Saturday, June 8 on the official website, tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their result at the official website. Around 65 per cent students passed the Tripura board Madhyamik examination of the year 2019. Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School had secured the first rank with 481 marks.

Sujata Paul from Teliamura HS School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class 12 School, Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan jointly secured the second place. Both toppers secured 480 marks while Souradip Bhattacharjee from Umakanta Academy became third with 479 marks.

Students can also check the results through these websites. Apart from this, students can also check their results at the official websites indiaresults.com, examresults.net, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraonline.in.

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ as mentioned on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

A total of 53 schools had secured the 100 per cent pass percentage in class 10th examination. While 34 schools couldn’t pass the required criteria and failed at 100 per cent.

The pass percentage of the Scheduled tribe (ST) category students stood at 45.84 per cent, while 66.71 per cent Scheduled Caste (SC) category passed the examination sucessfully.

In the year 2019, a total number of 119 students secured full marks in Mathematics and the overall pass percentage stood at 69.90 per cent, Science- 77.77 per cent, Social Science- 81.04 per cent, English- 95.97 per cent.

A total of 44,747 students appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year that was conducted from March 2 to 28, 2019. The girl students appeared more in the Class 10 examinations.

While 23,836 girl students sat for the examination, the number of boys appeared are 20,911.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App