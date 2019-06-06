Tripura Class 12 results 2019 @ tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Tripura 12th Result 2019 or the TBSE Class 12 board results 2019 for Arts and Commerce stream today, June 6 on the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Over 23,000 students who had appeared for the exams can check their results through the official website. In the year 2019, Tripura TBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019 was conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2019.
The TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 1 to March 30. Besides the official website, the Tripura Board HS students can know their results from the following third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com
TBSE 12th Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in
Step 2: Click on the link Tripura 12th result mentioned on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your exam details such as registration details
Step 4: Submit all the details
Step 5: Your Tripura class 12th results will appear on the screen.
Tripura Result 2019: How to check TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via SMS
After the result declaration of the TBSE Result 2019, candidates can type TBSE12(space)Roll Number and send it to the number 54242.
TBSE Result 2019: Get TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via call centre
Candidates can also dial to Tripurainfo call centre in order to get their results. Candidates can dial the following numbers such as 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.
About Tripura Board
Tripura Board of Secondary Education was set up in the year 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly.
The Board began its working from January 1, 1976. The intervening period after framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi and such other guidelines. These were being necessary for the smooth and active running of the business of the Board.