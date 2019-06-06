:Tripura Class 12 results 2019 @ tripuraresults.nic.in: The class 12th (HSC) of Arts and Commerce stream results have been declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today, June 6 on the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. As many as 23,000 students who had appeared for the exams can know their results their through the official website. The examination was held from March 1 to March 30, 2019.

Tripura Class 12 results 2019 @ tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Tripura 12th Result 2019 or the TBSE Class 12 board results 2019 for Arts and Commerce stream today, June 6 on the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Over 23,000 students who had appeared for the exams can check their results through the official website. In the year 2019, Tripura TBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019 was conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2019.

The TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 stage) examination conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 1 to March 30. Besides the official website, the Tripura Board HS students can know their results from the following third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com

TBSE 12th Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tripura 12th result mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your exam details such as registration details

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: Your Tripura class 12th results will appear on the screen.

Tripura Result 2019: How to check TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via SMS

After the result declaration of the TBSE Result 2019, candidates can type TBSE12(space)Roll Number and send it to the number 54242.

TBSE Result 2019: Get TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 via call centre

Candidates can also dial to Tripurainfo call centre in order to get their results. Candidates can dial the following numbers such as 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

About Tripura Board

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was set up in the year 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly.

The Board began its working from January 1, 1976. The intervening period after framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi and such other guidelines. These were being necessary for the smooth and active running of the business of the Board.

