TBSE 12th Result 2019, Tripura Board class 12th Result 2019 Arts, Tripura Board HS Results 2019 Commerce @ tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the TBSE HS (10+2) Arts, Commerce Result 2019 today i.e. Thursday, June 8. Over lakh of students who were eagerly waiting for the Tripura Board Result 2019 to get declared by the Tripura Board, can now access the official website i.e. tbse.in/new for latest details. Also, mentioned below is the list of websites to check and download the TBSE Class 12 Result 2019.

Tripura 12th Result 2019 @tbse.in/new: The wait is over for lakh of students who were eagerly waiting for the Tripura Board of Secondary Education to declare the Tripura HS (10+2) Arts, Commerce Result 2019. The Tripura Board has finally declared the TBSE Result 2019 on the official websites of tbse.in/new, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in today i.e. June 6, Thursday. All the students are requested to stay calm if they are unable to access the official websites of TBSE. If in case you are still not able to use the websites to check and download your respective Tripura Board Result 2019, use the mentioned below alternative list of websites.

List of websites to check TBSE HS (10+2) Arts, Commerce Result 2019:

Steps to check, download Tripura Madhyamik TBSE 12th class result via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE i.e. tbse.in/new.

Step 2: Click to the highlighted blue box which reads H.S. (10+2) Arts, Commerce and Madrasa Fazil Results will be published at 9:45 am on 6th June (Thursday), 2019.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your Roll number and click to Result button on the page.

Step 5: Your Tripura Higher Secondary Arts, Commerce Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

How to check via SMS and Call?

SMS: Simple type TBSE12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242.

Simple type TBSE12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242. CALL: Dial any of the number mentioned 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

Note: Each and every student from Class 12th will have to visit their respective school in order to collect the original mark sheet, migration certificate and provisional certificate.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App