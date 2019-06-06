Tripura HS Result 2019, TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019, TBSE Madhyamik result 2019 @ tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. June 6, Thursday. Along with TBSE HS Result 2019, the Education Board of Tripura will declare the TBSE 10th Result 2019.

Tripura HS Result 2019, TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019, TBSE Madhyamik result 2019 @tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has released the TBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 and TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 today i.e. Thursday, June 6. Eagerly waiting students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of Tripura Board that are tbse.in/new, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in. Apart from the TBSE websites offered by the education department of the state, students can also access any of the alternative result websites which makes it easy for candidates to check and download their TBSE HS (10+2) Arts, Commerce Results 2019.

Steps to apply for Tripura 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBSE that are tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in.

Step 2: Login and password box will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Enter the mentioned above details and submit.

Step 4: Then, click to the link that reads Tripura 12th result.

Step 5: Enter your roll number/ registration number or admit card number.

Step 6: Your Tripura Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Note: Class 10 students waiting to check their Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 will have to follow the same mentioned above steps to download their Tripura Board Result 2019 which is scheduled for June 8, 2019.

Given below are the steps to check, download Tripura Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS and Call:

Tripurainfo has come up with a new concept of announcing Tripura Board Result 2019 that is calls. Candidates can dial of the mentioned phone numbers to access their respective TBSE Result 2019.

List of Numbers are 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566.

Type TBSE12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242.

