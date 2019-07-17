Tripura ITI Merit List 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Tripura has released the ITI Tripura Seat Allotment Results 2019. Candidates can check their selection status for ITI Admissions for technical as well as non-technical trades by visiting the official website itiadmission.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura ITI Merit List 2019: Directorate of Technical Education has declared the ITI Tripura Seat Allotment Results 2019 in the form of the merit list on its official website. Candidates can check their selection status for ITI Admissions for technical as well as non-technical trades by visiting the official website itiadmission.tripura.gov.in. Tripura ITI Merit List 2019has been released by the department for ITI Admissions to various technical as well as non-technical trades.

The course offered admission to ITI Courses in both, technical as well as non-technical trades. Candidates qualifying marks in Class 10, Class 12 or Degree examination are eligible to apply for the ITI Tripura Exams. The result has been released in the PDF format. Candidates can check their selection and admission status by download the PDF file.

Candidates must note that the documents required in the counseling round are needed for document verification procedure which will be conducted by the official authorities.

Steps to check Tripura ITI Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website itiadmission.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ITI Merit List link

Step 3: Select the correct option and trade as per your application

Step 4: Login using necessary credentials

Step 5: Check ITI Merit List displayed on the screen

Step 6: Find your selection status using your registration number

All the notifications related to the Tripura ITI Admission 2019 will be released in online mode on the official website of the university for the reference of the applicants by the DET, Tripura. Hence candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for regular updates.



