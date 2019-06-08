Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 declared: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the TBSE 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. June 8, Saturday. Students can check and download their TBSE Class 10 Result 2019 by visiting the official website of Tripura Education Board. Also, make sure your roll number or admit card before checking your respective Tripura Board Result 2019.

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 @tbse.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 of students who were eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. This year, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) conducted TBSE Class 10 Board Examinations from March 2 to April 26, 2019. Over 47,596 students appeared for the board exam in the state. Hence, they can now visit the official website of TBSE i.e. tbse.in to check as well as download their Tripura Board Result 2019. Also, if you are unable to access tbse.in, websites like tbse.in/new, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripura.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, schools.aglasem.com.

Tripura 10th Result 2019: Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 via SMS

Type TBSE12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242.

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019: Steps to check TBSE 10th Result 2019 via Websites

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education i.e tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Tripura 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your exam registration details like roll number.

Step 4: Submit the details and clicking on the Show Result button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out your TBSE Madhyamik Result 2109 for future reference.

TBSE 10th Result 2019: List of websites to check

Note: Each and every student who appeared for the Madhyamik examination are advised to collect their original mark sheet from respective schools as no mentioned above website or SMS number will offer any kind of original certificate. Also, make sure you take a print out of your TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 in order to use it as a proof for admission in Class 11th.

