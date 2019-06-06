Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has decided to declare TBSE 10th Result 2019 on June 8, Saturday. All the candidates who appeared for the examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to stay calm and wait for the Tripura Board to make the official announcement regarding the official result date.

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 @tripuraresults.nic.in: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be announcing the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 or TBSE 10th Result 2019 on Saturday, June 8. Over lakh of students who appeared for the examination are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official websites of TBSE that are tbse.in/new, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in. If you are unable to access the official website of TBSE, visit alternative result websites.

Steps to apply for Tripura 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBSE that are tbse.in/new, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripura.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Madhyamik (10th) Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter details like roll number/ registration number and password to log in.

Step 4: Submit your details.

Step 5: Your Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

List of websites to check, download TBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check Tripura 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

Type TBSE10 (space) roll number and send it to 54242.

Steps to check TBSE Class 12th Result via call centre:

The Tripurainfo call centre is giving phone numbers like 0381-2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 0381-2380566 to students who are unable to check or download their Tripura Class 10th Result 2019 via websites and SMS.

