Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment 2019 @ trb.tripura.gov.in: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura has started the online application submission for candidates willing to appear for the Tripura Teachers’ Eligibility Test (T – TET) 2019 on the official website of TRBT i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in. Aspirants willing to apply for the Tripura Test 2019 will have to submit the online form before or on June 20, 2019. The application submission process began on April 30, 019 and will continue till June 2019 for all the interested and eligible candidates.

Steps to apply for TRBT TET 2019 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Apply Online.

Step 3: Then, click to the link that reads Click Here for T-TET-2019, highlighted with red colour.

Step 4: You will then have to fill your personal details to register.

Step 5: After registering, login to your account and fill in the details and make all the required payments.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the form for future reference.

Important dates to note for aspirants willing to apply:

Submission of online application for T-TET 2019 Paper I and Paper II: April 30, 04:00 PM to June 20, 2019, 04: 00 PM.

April 30, 04:00 PM to June 20, 2019, 04: 00 PM. Last date for finalisation of application for T-TET 2019 Paper I and Paper II: June 20, 2019, 04:00 PM.

June 20, 2019, 04:00 PM. Last date of payment of fees for T-TET 2019 Paper I and Paper II: July 5, 2019.

Each and every aspirant willing to apply for the test will have to pay the application which varies category wise.

For UR category , applicants have to pay Rs 300/-

, applicants have to pay For SC/ST/PH , candidates will have to pay Rs 200/-

, candidates will have to pay Note: The application fees will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Education qualification required for T-TET 2019 Paper I:

Senior Secondary aspirants must have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Senior Secondary candidates should have four-years of Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. EI. Ed) with 50 per cent marks.

Senior Secondary aspirants must have Bachelors of Education (B. Ed) with 50 per cent marks.

Education qualification required for T-TET 2019 Paper II:

Graduation and two-years of Diploma in Elementary Education.

Graduation in Bachelor in Education with 50 per cent marks.

Graduation with 45 per cent marks in Bachelors in Education degree.

Senior Secondary aspirants must have four-years of BA / BSc Ed or B. Sc. Ed with 50 per cent marks.

