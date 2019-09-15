Tripura TET admit card likely to be released on September 21. Candidates who are ready to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website.

Tripura TET admit card 2019 is set to release on September 21. As per reports, the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) Tripura has confirmed the release date of the TET admit card 2019. TET admit card will be officially available on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) trb.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates participating for the exam must take the Tripura TET admit card. It is a compulsory document for the candidates without which they will not be allowed to enter in the exam hall. Therefore, each and every candidate are advised to download their hall tickets from the official website and check the provided details on it. As per reports, the Tripura TET admit card will be available for the candidates till September 29, 2019.

How to check Tripura TET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), trb.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will need to click on the Tripura TET admit card 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new login window

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the registration number and password

Step 5: Candidates need to submit details on the official website

Step 6: Tripura TET admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 7: Candidates will have to download the PDF format of the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

