Tripura TET 2019: Applications for the Tripura Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 has begun as has been confirmed by the Tripura Recruitment Board (TRBT) in an official notification. The applications will close by June 20, 2019, at about 4 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in. They should also note that the fee payment can be done till the month of July, although the date is July 5, 2019.

Tripura TET 2019: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for TRBT is divided into two parts. Paper -I comprises recruitment for teacher from class 1 to 5 while TET Paper-II consists of teacher recruitment at class 6 to class 8 level. Interested candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to answer 150 questions for a total of 150 marks i.e. 1 mark for every question.

Tripura TET 2019: Eligibility

For Paper-I: A candidate should have cleared the Senior Secondary exam or its equivalent with at least 50% marks. The candidates should also have a 2-year diploma in Elementary education or a 1-year diploma in Education up to academic session 2004-05

For Paper-II: Graduation and a 2-year diploma in elementary education or a 1-year diploma in education up to academic session 2004-2005 by whatever name known.

Tripura TET 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘apply online’ Once you have clicked the link, you will be redirected to a new page On the new page click the link that reads, ‘click here for TET 2019’ Enter your details and click register The registration page will appear, enter your Log-in credentials such as id and password Fill the form, upload image or relevant documents as asked Make online payment Once you have deposited your fee online, your application process will be completed

Tripura TET 2019: Fee details

For General candidates, the amount to be deposited is Rs 300 while for reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 200.

