Tripura TET 2019: Applications for the Tripura Teachers Eligibility Test have been invited by the Teacher's Recruitment Board, Tripura. All the candidates who are interested in applying can do the same by visiting the official website of the board, trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET 2019: Applications have been invited for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 by the Teacher’s Recruitment Board, Tripura. All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the board in order to apply for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), trb.tripura.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is June 20, 2019. All the candidates who are going to apply for the same are supposed to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria before filling and submitting the application form. The last date to submit the application fee for both paper 1 and paper 2 is July 5, 2019. The dates for the admit card release are still not confirmed.

Syllabus for Tripura TET 2019:

Paper 1: Child development, the concept of inclusive education and understanding children with special needs, learning and pedagogy.

Paper 2: English, language comprehension, vocabulary test, pedagogy for language development.

Steps to fill the application form for the Tripura TET 2019:

The application form for the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill the form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura, trb.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying apply online present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link saying T-TET 2019 application link.

Step 4: Complete the registration process.

Step 5: Make a login by using the provided user ID and password.

Step 6: Submit the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

The application fee for Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test will be submitted through credit or debit card payments, no other payment modes will be accepted. The candidates of General category are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee and the candidates of SC, ST and PwD category are required to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

About Tripura TET:

The Tripura Teachers Eligibility Test is conducted in two parts including paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is for the candidates who want to be a teacher of class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is for the candidates who want to be a teacher of class 6 to class 8.

