Tripura TET Admit card 2019 released: Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB) has declared the hall tickets or the admit card for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on its official website trb.tripura.gov.in. The board has declared the hall tickets on its official website, hence candidates those who had applied for the exams are advised to visit the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in, to check and download the hall tickets.

Tripura TET paper 1 examination would be on 26 October 2019. The examination would be held for candidates those who are applying to teach classes I to V. Tripura TET paper 2 would be held on 20 October 2019. The examination would be held for candidates to those who are applying to teach classes VI to VIII.

Both the exams will begin from 12:30 pm and will end at 3:00 pm.

Steps to access the Tripura TET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit Tripura TRB’s official website.

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on TET 2019 link.

Step 4: In the log-in section, students need to enter their log-in details.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Students can take a print out for future reference.

TRB Tripura has also released a formal notification confirming the release of admit card, which also states that in case there is any mistake or mismatch in the data provided on the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019, candidates should contact the board on or before 4th October 2019.

