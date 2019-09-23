Tripura TET Admit Card 2019: The Teachers' Recruitment Board or TRB, has issued the hall tickets for its upcoming examination on the official website. Candidates can download the TET Admit Card 2019 by visiting the TRB's website. They can check the below-mentioned steps and know how to download hall tickets.

Tripura TET Admit Card 2019: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura has released Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 on the official website at trb.tripura.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the TRB and download hall tickets. The window that allows candidates to download Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 is open from September 21, 20119 and the same will close on September 29, 2019.

Candidates have been advised to not wait for the deadline and download hall tickets as early as possible. It has been witnessed that websites often develop some issues when there is huge traffic during the last hours. Meanwhile, Tripura TET Paper 1 and Tripura TET Paper 2 will be conducted on October 26, 2019, and October 20, 2019, respectively.

Steps to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2019:

First, visit the official website at trb.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the option that reads Apply Online Here, you need to click on T-TET 2019 Enter your User ID and PasswordTET Admit Card 2019 Tripura TET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The first paper i.e, Tripura TET Paper 1 is for those applicants who are willing to teach the students from Class I to Class V. The second paper i.e. Tripura TET Paper 2 is for those candidates who are interested to teach students from Class VI to Class VIII.

All the details related to the examination including exam center and timing are mentioned in the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019. Candidates have been advised that if they found any discrepancy in the details in hall tickets, they should inform the TRB by October 4, 2019.

