Tripura TET Admit Card 2019: The Tripura TET hall ticketshas been declared on the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura. Candidates can check and download the hall tickets from the official website of Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET Admit Card 2019: Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) has declared the Tripura TET hall tickets on the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.All the teaching aspirants those who had applied for the Teachers Eligibility Test can download their hall tickets now from trb.tripura.gov.in. T-TET 2019 paper II for classes VI to VIII is scheduled to be held on October 20, 2019, and paper I for classes I to V will be held on October 26, 2019.

In order to download the hall tickets candidates must provide their enter user ID that is email ID or registration number, password to log in. Also, TRBT has advised candidates to keep an extra copy of admit card to be preserved for future use.

Candidates must note that it’s mandatory for them to carry the hall tickets as no candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Also, they would get entry to the exam center as per the time mentioned in the admit card. Along with the admit card, the candidate must carry any one photo id proof such as voter ID card, passport, driving license, PAN card, aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to reach the examination hall by 11:30 am, as no candidates would be allowed to get entry after 12:15 pm.

Steps to download the Tripura TET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit Tripura TRB’s official website,

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on TET 2019 link.

Step 4: In the log-in section, students need to enter their log-in details.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Students can take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App